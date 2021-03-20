Victoria (LON:VCP) Sets New 12-Month High at $812.00

Shares of Victoria plc (LON:VCP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 812 ($10.61) and last traded at GBX 802 ($10.48), with a volume of 286516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 804 ($10.50).

The firm has a market capitalization of £923.13 million and a P/E ratio of -13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 759.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 565.39.

About Victoria (LON:VCP)

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

