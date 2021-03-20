Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNRAF opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Vicinity Centres has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

