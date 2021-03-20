Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CNRAF opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Vicinity Centres has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.
Vicinity Centres Company Profile
