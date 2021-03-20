Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.43.

VRT stock opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,196,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,091 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,857,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,640 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,628 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 6,568.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,561 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,749,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

