Verge Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $48.54 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 50% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $587.79 million and $48.54 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.99 or 0.00344272 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,438,315,849 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.