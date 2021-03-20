Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Vectura Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt cut Vectura Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vectura Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Vectura Group alerts:

Shares of Vectura Group stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $972.86 million, a P/E ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 0.69. Vectura Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.