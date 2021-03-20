Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Stock Position Reduced by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,275 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $657.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.58. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.49. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

