Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,331,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,076,000 after buying an additional 158,418 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $118.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.25. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $121.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.27.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.20 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.09%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

