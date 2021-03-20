Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes $104,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 268 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. Piper Sandler began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.81.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $544.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $577.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

