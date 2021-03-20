Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases Shares of 1,699 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,622 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,554 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 14,091.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,490,000 after acquiring an additional 937,067 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,274,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,923,000 after acquiring an additional 708,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 453.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 863,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,763,000 after acquiring an additional 707,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

