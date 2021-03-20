Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New $93,000 Investment in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,501,000 after buying an additional 300,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after buying an additional 85,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 25.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 44,341 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,198,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,110,000 after buying an additional 36,872 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 196,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $69,851.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,532.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $72,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,866 shares of company stock valued at $179,508. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.82 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

