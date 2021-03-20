Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $96,000 in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RE. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.73.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $245.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.55. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $256.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

