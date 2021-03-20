Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires New Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth about $647,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $196.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $199.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.80 and a 200 day moving average of $175.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWK. UBS Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

