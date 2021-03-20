Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires New Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 6,660.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,624 shares of company stock valued at $12,718,128 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $225.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $229.14.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

