Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of VXUS opened at $63.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96.

