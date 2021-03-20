Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.361 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

VYMI opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.94. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $66.84.

