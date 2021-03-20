Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $173.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.20. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $120.70 and a 52-week high of $175.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.