Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target Increased to $14.75 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $14.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.32.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $14.69.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,166,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,544,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after acquiring an additional 320,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,264,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after acquiring an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

