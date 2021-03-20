Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. Valeo has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

