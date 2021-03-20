Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend by 26.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of UBP stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.10 million, a P/E ratio of 67.68 and a beta of 1.01. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

