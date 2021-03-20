Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Shares Gap Up to $1.92

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $2.12. Urban One shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 45,884 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $86.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Urban One alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Urban One at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.