Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Down 6.7%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s share price traded down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $100.71 and last traded at $101.67. 5,959,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 4,783,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.98.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.65.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,449,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,936 shares of company stock worth $44,777,595.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Unity Software by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

