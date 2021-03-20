United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $21,402,000. SRB Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $778,000. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 277,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,799,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.61.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $159.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.35 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

