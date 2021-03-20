Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $34.81 on Exchanges

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $18.16 billion and $979.17 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $34.81 or 0.00059378 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,835,076 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

