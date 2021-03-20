Uniswap Hits Market Cap of $16.85 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $16.85 billion and $855.96 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $32.29 or 0.00054891 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,857,218 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

