uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get uniQure alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QURE. Mizuho upped their price target on uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. uniQure currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.29.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.19. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $1,153,808.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,768 shares of company stock worth $1,242,361 over the last ninety days. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in uniQure by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.