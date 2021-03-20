UNICORN Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $113.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $37,750.30 and approximately $113.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00055034 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Token Trading

