Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,150,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.46% of Ultrapar Participações worth $23,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 284.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 18.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,001,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 158,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 1,518.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,741,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 1,634,085 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 8.8% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 91,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 32.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,199,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 290,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

