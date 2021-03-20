Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $360.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $306.62.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $321.84 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $140.34 and a 12 month high of $351.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.97 and its 200-day moving average is $271.44.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

