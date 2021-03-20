UBS Group Reiterates “€88.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

UBS Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €93.27 ($109.73).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA HEN3 opened at €90.40 ($106.35) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €86.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €88.58. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.