UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.21

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 94990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 584.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

