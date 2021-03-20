UBS Group Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $183.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NKE. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $137.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.19. NIKE has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

