U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,705,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,117 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $126,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

NYSE USB opened at $55.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.