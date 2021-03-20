Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Price Down 14.1%

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) fell 14.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $124.00 and last traded at $124.31. 1,315,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 983,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.30.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total transaction of $62,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,597,909.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $47,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,221 shares of company stock worth $22,572,044 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

