Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) Stake Reduced by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,900 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tuscan were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tuscan by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Tuscan during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuscan during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tuscan by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuscan during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THCB opened at $13.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Tuscan Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

