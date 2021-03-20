Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Receives $54.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPB shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:TPB traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.15. 187,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,148. The stock has a market cap of $995.86 million, a P/E ratio of 127.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.00.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.63 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $3,029,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 393.0% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 163,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 130,611 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 547,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 63,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

