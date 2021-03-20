Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.38 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 445,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $83,370.00. Insiders have acquired 47,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,318 in the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

