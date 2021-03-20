TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Insider Sells £36,596.70 in Stock

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) insider Mark Hoad sold 17,427 shares of TT Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £36,596.70 ($47,813.82).

Shares of LON TTG opened at GBX 209 ($2.73) on Friday. TT Electronics plc has a twelve month low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 207.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 206.22. The company has a market capitalization of £364.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 2.63%.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

