Truist Increases STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target to $34.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its target price increased by Truist from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 241,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 87,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,087,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

