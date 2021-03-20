Tripio Trading Down 13.1% Over Last Week (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Tripio has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Tripio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Tripio has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and $1.06 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00053254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00014023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.11 or 0.00651734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00069863 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00024774 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00034799 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a token. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.