Trilogy International Partners (TRL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

Trilogy International Partners stock opened at C$1.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$86.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62. Trilogy International Partners has a 1 year low of C$0.83 and a 1 year high of C$1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.34.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$1.85 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Australia, and Bolivia. The company's services comprise postpaid and prepaid plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services for subscribers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

