Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

NYSE:AVNT opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $51.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.95.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.