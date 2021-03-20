Trexquant Investment LP Takes $227,000 Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Tidewater as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 20.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Tidewater by 23.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Tidewater by 15.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tidewater by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TDW opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $500.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.89. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.