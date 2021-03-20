Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,914 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $909,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 44,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 539,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JEF opened at $33.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

