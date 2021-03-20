Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Braskem by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Braskem by 21.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Braskem alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Braskem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

BAK opened at $13.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.36. Braskem S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $14.15.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.