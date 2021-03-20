Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,995,000 after acquiring an additional 638,162 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,767,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,577,000 after acquiring an additional 267,391 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,483,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,219,000 after acquiring an additional 104,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the period.

Shares of KRNT opened at $102.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -641.81 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.12 and a 200-day moving average of $83.14.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRNT. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

