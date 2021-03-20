Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 41.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 28,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCX opened at $10.03 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.15.

Churchill Capital Corp II Profile

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

