Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 13,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CAI International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of CAI stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $787.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. CAI International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

