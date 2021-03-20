Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $222,000 Investment in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAK. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 21.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter worth $2,281,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Braskem stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.36. Braskem S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $14.15.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

