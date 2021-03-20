Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 8,079 CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 496,864.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,029,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 279,219 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 4th quarter worth about $5,388,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 93,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CAI International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAI shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CAI International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of CAI stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $787.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. CAI International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI).

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.