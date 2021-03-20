Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 1,773 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,192 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $114,157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,846,000 after purchasing an additional 467,874 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,195,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,419,000 after purchasing an additional 215,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,257,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $133.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $1,423,807.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $232,407.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,685.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,242 shares of company stock worth $12,210,520 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. Cowen raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

